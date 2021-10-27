XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) Insider Buys £5,999.28 in Stock

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) insider Julie Markey purchased 14,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £5,999.28 ($7,838.10).

Shares of LON:XLM opened at GBX 43 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.36. XLMedia PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £112.91 million and a P/E ratio of 140.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on shares of XLMedia in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

