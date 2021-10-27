xRhodium Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. xRhodium has a market cap of $1.20 million and $161.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001636 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003328 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003240 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026393 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016257 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000841 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

