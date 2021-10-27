Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.16

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 3,004,205 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 1st. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Colin Bird bought 2,054,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £82,188 ($107,379.15).

About Xtract Resources (LON:XTR)

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

