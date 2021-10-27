Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Up 4,000.0% in October

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DKMR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 215,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,506. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.30.
About Xtreme Fighting Championships
Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Xtreme Fighting Championships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtreme Fighting Championships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.