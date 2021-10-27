YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of YETI by 15.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of YETI by 417.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,624,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YETI opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.53.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,908.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,016,641. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

