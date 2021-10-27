Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $4.27 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 50% against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $4.27 million and $1.43 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00069509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00095962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,072.58 or 1.00115735 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.05 or 0.06736889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

