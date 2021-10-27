Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,222 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Youdao were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Youdao during the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Youdao by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after buying an additional 94,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAO opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. Youdao, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.52.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DAO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. HSBC downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Youdao currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

