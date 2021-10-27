Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $916.97

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 916.97 ($11.98) and traded as low as GBX 809.84 ($10.58). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 823 ($10.75), with a volume of 2,069 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £198.10 million and a P/E ratio of -12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 916.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 893.33.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

