YUMMY 1-Day Volume Tops $235,301.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 27th. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $235,301.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00095003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,766.55 or 1.00111548 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.38 or 0.06702406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002535 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 757,788,115,270 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

