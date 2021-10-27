Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $754.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRO opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $17.33.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.