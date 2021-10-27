Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE PFS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,514. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,521,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $263,730,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,157,000 after purchasing an additional 235,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,120,000 after purchasing an additional 181,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,686,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 167,913 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1,453.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.