Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.55). The Marcus posted earnings of ($1.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Marcus by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Marcus by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Marcus by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 41.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $585.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The Marcus has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $24.71.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

