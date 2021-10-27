Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $190.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TGS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 85,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $859.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.56. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.