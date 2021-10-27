Zacks: Analysts Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.70. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skechers U.S.A..

A number of research firms recently commented on SKX. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKX traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

