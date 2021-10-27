Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Echo Global Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Shares of ECHO opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,361,000 after buying an additional 40,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after buying an additional 307,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after buying an additional 32,497 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 615,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 602,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

