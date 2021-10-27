Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $714.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will announce sales of $714.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $743.83 million and the lowest is $689.30 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $563.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 25,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,269,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.5% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

