Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Molecular Templates posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 105.16% and a negative net margin of 359.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of MTEM stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. 201,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,628. The company has a market cap of $300.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 73,878 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 17.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,011,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 4.1% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 709,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 33.3% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,242 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

