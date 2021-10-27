Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.77 Billion

Brokerages expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to post sales of $5.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.50 billion and the highest is $6.22 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $4.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $25.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.86 billion to $26.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $27.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $28.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

NTR opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $72.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

