Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Saratoga Investment reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAR shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 115.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAR opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $329.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.97%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

