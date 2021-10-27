Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

SYBT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 122,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In related news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $192,483.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,946.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $101,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $1,257,008. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 133.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 251.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

