Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. Trustmark reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ TRMK traded down $2.51 on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. 333,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,536. Trustmark has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 58.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

