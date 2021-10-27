Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will report ($1.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.44). Teekay Tankers reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,877.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%.

TNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth about $3,791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth about $3,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 997.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 185,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNK traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 171,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $459.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.20.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

