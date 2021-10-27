Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Shares Up 1.3%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €81.50 ($95.88) and last traded at €81.04 ($95.34). 504,629 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €80.00 ($94.12).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €91.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion and a PE ratio of 61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zalando Company Profile (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.