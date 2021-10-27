ZB Token (ZB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $124.38 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $124.38 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00049948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.26 or 0.00210620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00097289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

