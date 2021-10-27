Zero (ZER) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last week, Zero has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $26,352.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.91 or 0.00247802 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00103880 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00126333 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002776 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,641,595 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

