ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading Up 40.1% Over Last 7 Days

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 27th. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $266,206.07 and $252.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

