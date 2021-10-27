ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $83.26 million and $8.53 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00069073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 71.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00069918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00094849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,979.88 or 1.00168047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.68 or 0.06726599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002555 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

