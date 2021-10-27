ZooKeeper (ZOO) One Day Volume Hits $1.30 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $12.30 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00069700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00093219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,900.46 or 1.00020936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.35 or 0.06750685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002554 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 65,875,333 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

