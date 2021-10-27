Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

ZWS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,996. Zurn Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZWS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

