ZUSD Market Cap Tops $1.48 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $781,760.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00070289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00093457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,219.73 or 1.00191690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.71 or 0.06739884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002545 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.