-$0.06 EPS Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Natixis bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMP opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $154.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

