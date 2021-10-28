-$0.45 EPS Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Oak Street Health reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

Shares of OSH stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,330. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 0.57. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $278,102.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,107,930.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,279,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 755,901 shares of company stock worth $35,731,973. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after purchasing an additional 979,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,698,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,481,000 after acquiring an additional 973,877 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.