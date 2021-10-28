$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.67. Carriage Services posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

CSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Carriage Services stock traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.20. 3,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,562. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $894.87 million, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 309,793 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Carriage Services by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,730 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Carriage Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 57,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

