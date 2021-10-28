$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. Fortive posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.96. 2,148,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.04. Fortive has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 100.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth $18,401,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 87.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth $218,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.