-$0.75 EPS Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). eHealth posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million.

EHTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 274,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,129. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.88. eHealth has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67 and a beta of -0.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $138,050,000. Hudson Executive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after acquiring an additional 750,501 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $36,918,000. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 80.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,975,000 after acquiring an additional 471,371 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $24,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

