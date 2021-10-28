$0.99 EPS Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.95. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSXP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.16. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

