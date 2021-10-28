0Chain (ZCN) Market Cap Achieves $19.04 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000637 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 0Chain has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $19.04 million and approximately $385,361.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00035447 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

