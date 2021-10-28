$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to post earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. The Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $9.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $325.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.78 and its 200-day moving average is $315.20. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.