1,000,000 Shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Purchased by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,470,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 0.45% of Cushman & Wakefield at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,436,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,135,000 after acquiring an additional 109,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,888,000 after buying an additional 2,472,817 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,819,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,481,000 after buying an additional 309,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,223,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after buying an additional 130,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after buying an additional 112,201 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $32,593.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,142. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

