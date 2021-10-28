1,031,824 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,031,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,391,000. Amundi owned 0.33% of Datadog as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,212,000 after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $157.09 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $165.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -924.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,986.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,924,438 shares of company stock worth $410,178,565. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

