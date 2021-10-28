1,031,824 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,031,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,391,000. Amundi owned about 0.33% of Datadog at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Datadog by 311.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Datadog by 36.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,197,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 958.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,826,000 after purchasing an additional 856,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.91. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $165.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -924.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $35,167,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at $22,268,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,924,438 shares of company stock worth $410,178,565 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

