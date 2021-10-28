11,491 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,491 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000. NIKE comprises approximately 1.1% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.00. 60,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,510,484. The stock has a market cap of $259.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.80 and a 52-week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

