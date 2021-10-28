$122.23 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report sales of $122.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.60 million and the highest is $125.10 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $95.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $423.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.80 million to $428.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $467.64 million, with estimates ranging from $464.93 million to $471.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

EFSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

EFSC stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

