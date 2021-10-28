12,568 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000. The Home Depot makes up about 2.5% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank grew its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in The Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in The Home Depot by 80.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $373.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $375.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

