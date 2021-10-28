16,915 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.07. The company had a trading volume of 50,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.87. The firm has a market cap of $343.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 749,224 shares of company stock worth $106,932,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.