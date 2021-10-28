169,750 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Acquired by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,081,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 0.17% of Guardant Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

GH traded down $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $112.27. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,851. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.52.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $640,334.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GH. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

