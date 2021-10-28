$186.15 Million in Sales Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to report sales of $186.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.20 million and the lowest is $175.90 million. VSE posted sales of $165.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $726.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.30 million to $745.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $861.41 million, with estimates ranging from $831.80 million to $918.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. VSE has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.09 million, a PE ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in VSE by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in VSE by 101,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VSE by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

