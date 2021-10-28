1,933,920 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,933,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,675,000. Amundi owned 0.33% of Sun Life Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SLF. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price objective (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.81.

Shares of SLF opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.34.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.