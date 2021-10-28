1irstcoin (FST) Price Down 3.1% This Week

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $34.53 million and $43,696.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000302 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00111850 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,235,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.