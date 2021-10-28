$2.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $2.10. Micron Technology posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $9.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $11.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

MU traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,661,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,595,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.70. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $49.30 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.